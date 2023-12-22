Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Aon plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AON in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.67.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AON has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.24.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AON in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

