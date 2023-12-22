Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $14.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $14.36. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $40.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $60.12 EPS.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

View Our Latest Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $524.82 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.