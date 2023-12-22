Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

LBRT stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $101,436.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,330,966.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.