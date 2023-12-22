Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,466,263 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 681.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.