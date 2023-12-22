QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. 856,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,228. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

