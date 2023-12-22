QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.40

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.40 and last traded at $144.15, with a volume of 445106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

