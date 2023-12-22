QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $332,365.25 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 714,303 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 689,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

