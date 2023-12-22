QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $92,456.30 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $332,365.25.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

