Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

