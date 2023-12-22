Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) Insider Sells A$40,000.00 in Stock

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA – Get Free Report) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,845.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

Rare Foods Australia Limited engages in the abalone ranching business in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It is involved in the harvesting of abalone; deployment and maintenance of artificial reef; and processing and distribution of the Greenlip abalone from the ocean ranching operations in Flinders Bay, Australia.

