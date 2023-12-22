Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) Insider Sells A$40,000.00 in Stock

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA – Get Free Report) insider Bradley (Brad) Adams sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,845.64).
Rare Foods Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.
Rare Foods Australia Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rare Foods Australia
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Foods Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Foods Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.