RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $280.00

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $280.00 and last traded at $278.43, with a volume of 33685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,751,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $556,927,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $483,093,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $481,554,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

