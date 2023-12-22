Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after buying an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $12,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

