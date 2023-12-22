Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $491.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.33. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

