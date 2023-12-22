Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

