Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.62 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.