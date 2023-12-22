Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 22.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.