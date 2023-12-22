Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $452,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.