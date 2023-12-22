Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MVO stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th.

MV Oil Trust Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

