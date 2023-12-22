Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group accounts for 1.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $95,151.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $95,151.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,749.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

ALTG opened at $12.18 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.27 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.06 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.53%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

