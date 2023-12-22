Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA accounts for 0.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.