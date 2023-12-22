Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

