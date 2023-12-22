Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $290.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

