Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

