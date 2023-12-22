Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

