Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after acquiring an additional 526,575 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 409,253 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

QYLD stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.