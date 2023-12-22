Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

