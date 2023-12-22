Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 2.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Shares of BX opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

