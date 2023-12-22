Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $850,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 25,616.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

