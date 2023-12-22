Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,454 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group makes up about 1.7% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

