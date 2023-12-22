Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.