Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

