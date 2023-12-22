Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $412.49 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

