Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 2.8% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of BKR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

