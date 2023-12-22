Reliant Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.