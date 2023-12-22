Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $223.28 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

