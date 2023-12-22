Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 4.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $726,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

