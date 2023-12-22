Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

