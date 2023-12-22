Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,702,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,619. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

