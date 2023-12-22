Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.14 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

