Retirement Solution Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Solution Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $407.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.