RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 22,149 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $436.53. The company had a trading volume of 615,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

