RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 317,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. 24,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,556. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

