RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.81. 291,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

