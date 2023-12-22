RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.33. 2,536,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

