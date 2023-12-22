RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 436,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

