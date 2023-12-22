RFG Advisory LLC Buys 42,772 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,275. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.