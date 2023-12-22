RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,123 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.49% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,094,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 12,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.