RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.04. 65,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

