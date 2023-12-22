RFG Advisory LLC Has $134.19 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,323 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $134,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBND. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 135,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

FBND stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 52,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

