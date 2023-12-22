RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,474 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

